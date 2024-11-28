28 Best Midjourney Prompts for Oil Painting for Every Artist

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

These Midjourney prompts for oil painting let you create amazing art with detailed ideas and styles. They blend traditional and modern art styles, making them accessible and inspiring for all skill levels. You can try abstract designs or detailed portraits to bring your ideas to life. Here are some simple prompts to inspire your next painting!

Best Midjourney Prompts for Oil Painting

Here’s my list:

1. A Woman Sitting on a Sofa

This painting shows a sophisticated woman sitting calmly on a sofa in her elegant 19th-century home.

“An oil painting of a 45-year-old woman sitting on a sofa, she is in a relaxed position with a stern look on her face. She has black hair that is tied up, wearing a long, 19th century style dress. She is in the sitting room in her country estate. The room is well-lit, with a piano in the background. This scene takes place in 19th century Europe. In the style of an oil painting::1.8, a la Eugène Delacroix,::1.6, –ar 16:9.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

2. Springtime

An abstract oil painting filled with the bright colors of spring. Thick brushstrokes bring the season to life, showing flowers and warm sunlight.

“Abstract art thick oil painting Springtime.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

3. A Woman in a Garden

A painting of a woman standing in a glowing garden, wearing a fancy dress. The bright colors and soft sunlight make the scene feel magical.

“Expressionist Oil Painting by Jeremy Mann, [Woman dressing a elegant dress] on the middle of a [Luminous Garden of dreams], [eye view angle], [sunny day], dynamic brustrokes –ar 16:9 –V6.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

4. Modern Vampire Character

This piece features a modern vampire character with curly brown hair and stylish French clothes. The detailed painting shows her confident and elegant personality.

“Full body portrait of a modern character in Vampire: the Masquerade role playing game. The character is described as the epitome of modern beauty standards, Tall and thin, She’s white, with brown curly hair at shoulder length held in an intricate hair style, green eyes, and she likes to wear expensive french style clothes. created using: full body woman images, expensive designer clothes, modern looks, vampire: the masquerade inspired characters. –v 6.1 –ar 9:16.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

5. A Monkey in a Tree

An oil painting of a monkey sitting high in a tree, surrounded by green leaves. The details and natural colors make the scene feel real.

“A monkey in a tree –sref 3278619898 1968875448 4088691371 –sw 1000 –v 6.1 –q 2 –p gr62gg2 –ar 4:5 –s 1000.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

6. Spaceman

A 1960s spaceman gazes through a helmet showing a tropical island. The glowing lava and erupting volcano add energy to the oil painting.

“1960’s spaceman with a tropical island visor reflection, glowing red lava rivers, volcano erupting vibrant green smoke, acrylic pour texture, contemporary oil painting, portrait landscape, 4k, –ar 3:2.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

7. Flowery Field

A bold painting of a bright field full of flowers. The thick oil paint adds texture and makes the colors pop.

“Relief painting of a flowery field. Bright and bold colors. Oil painting on canvas.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

8. Sunrise at the Beach

An abstract painting showing a sunrise over a beach. The soft colors and thick brushstrokes create a peaceful view.

“/imagine abstract art thick oil painting::5 sunrise at the beach::4.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

9. Oil Painting of Two Sisters at Sunrise

Two young women standing near a large tree on a misty morning.

“Two young women at a overcast early sunrise on the moor, large tree, short stone wall, muddy road, distant small medieval town, plain air landscape by j.c. leyendecker –ar 2:1 –c 20 –upbeta –s 750 –v 5.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

10. A House in a Snow Storm

This painting shows a lonely house in the middle of a heavy snowstorm.

“Epic oil painting of a lone house in a snow storm.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

11. Hobbit Book

A scene from the start of The Hobbit, painted in a classic oil style. The details bring the story’s magical world to life.

“The beginning of the Hobbit book, in oil painting style.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

12. Fish Swimming in the Water

An abstract painting of fish swimming in water, with gold and cyan tones. The flowing shapes create a dreamy underwater view.

“An abstract art thick oil painting of fish swimming in the water, in the style of optical illusionism, harmonious chaos, richly detailed genre paintings, gold and cyan, moody tonalism, vibrant colorscape, transavanguardia –v 5 –q 2 –s 750.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

13. Hogwarts

A stunning evening scene of the Hogwarts castle, painted in rich oil colors. The warm glow gives it a magical feeling.

“Evening at Hogwarts, oil painting.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

14. Master Chief

A dramatic portrait of Master Chief, painted in the Baroque style. The rich colors and fine details highlight his strong presence.

“Glamour shot of Master Chief in the style of a Baroque oil painting.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

15. Goddess of Joy

A smiling goddess looks down at her people in this oil painting. The warm colors and glowing light make the scene feel joyful.

“The Goddess of Joy smiles upon her people, oil painting”

Photo Credit: Reddit

16. Biblical Oil Paintings

A dramatic painting of angels and knights fighting demons. The fiery background shows the chaos of battle.

“Old renaissance painting, old oil painting of angels (or knights) fighting off demons, red demons, painting, fire, war, dust, destruction and chaos painting, photorealistic, realistic painting, 8K ultra high resolution –ar 7:4”

Photo Credit: Reddit

17. Impressionist Knight

Knight painted in the Impressionist style. The soft brushstrokes give the scene a dreamlike quality.

“Knights, in the Impressionist oil painting style.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

18. A Pirate

A cubist painting of a pirate with sharp shapes and bold colors. The style makes the image unique and beautiful.

“A pirate, cubism, oil painting.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

19. Surfers on a Wave

An oil painting of surfers riding a giant wave, using bright and bold colors. The scene feels lively and full of energy.

“Oil painting of surfers on a wave, in the style of optical illusionism, harmonious chaos, richly detailed genre paintings, gold and cyan, moody tonalism, vibrant colorscape, transavanguardia –v 5 –q 2 –s 750.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

20. Sami Woman

A Sami woman dressed in traditional clothes stands in the snow. The soft brushstrokes give the painting a calm and serene feeling.

“Sami woman in the snow, oil painting in the style of Bouguereau.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

21. World War 2 Plane

A painting of World War 2 planes flying over the sea. The Impressionist style adds motion and drama to the scene.

“World War 2 Plane, in the Impressionist oil painting style.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

22. A Queen

A queen with a silver crown and large swan-like wings. The painting is detailed and graceful.

“A white queen with a crown, wearing a white veil over her face and a silver headdress, with large wings like a swan’s feathers. The queen stands with her back and wings to the viewer, and looks turning her head over her shoulder. Oil painting in the style of Ilya Repin, wide shot, full length body, soft . Vijayanagara architecture –chaos 30 –style raw –personalize os48bll –stylize 800 –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Discord

23. Flowers and Bubbles

A dreamy painting of flowers with colorful bubbles floating around. The soft brushstrokes make it look smooth.

“An impressionist oil painting of the flowers and bubbles in the style of Jean – Honoré Fragonard, Josef Kote, Peter Wileman, minimalist, visible brush strokes, trending color, with lots of beautiful bubbles floating everywhere like a dream, fluorescent color bubbles –s 250 –c 8 –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Discord

24. A Leopard with Cubs

A leopard and her cubs painted in soft colors. The scene feels emotional and peaceful.

“A leopard her cubs abstract art by goya, oil painting style art, melancholic art –no projected onto a brick wall –ar 8:5 –style raw –sref 3409180760 –stylize 500 –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Discord

25. A Cheetah

A cheetah painted in bold, abstract colors. The brushstrokes highlight its speed and strength.

“A cheetah abstract art by goya, oil painting style art –no projected onto a brick wall –ar 8:5 –style raw –stylize 500 –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Discord

26. People Walking Along a Blue Path

A group of people walks along a bright blue path. The aerial view and simple design make it unique.

“A group of people walking along a blue path, casting long shadows on its surface, in the style of an oil painting with visible brush strokes and a palette knife technique. The colors include shades of turquoise, purple, green, and black. The perspective is an aerial view. The setting is minimalist with a dark background. The image has high resolution, intricate details, realistic shadows, and a textured paper effect. –ar 85:128 –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Discord

27. Marketplace Scene

A busy medieval marketplace with colorful stalls and cobblestone streets. The morning light adds warmth to the lively scene.

“Oil painting, a bustling medieval marketplace scene, vibrant stalls and merchants in colorful traditional garments, cobblestone streets reflecting morning light, intricate detailing on wooden carts and goods, distant castle towers in soft haze, naturalistic composition with leading lines –ar 3:2 –p.”

Photo Credit: Discord

28. A Sad Filipina Girl

A young Filipina girl looks up with tears in her eyes. The thick brushstrokes and bright lights create a strong emotional effect.

“A portrait of a 19 year old filipina girl staring up with sadness and tears in her eyes. she is in a room and there is pink light and stringed lights above her. illustrate in oil paints. make the brush strokes thick and heavy. make the background full of contrast of light and darkness. –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Discord

These Midjourney prompts for oil painting offer endless inspiration for artists of all levels. They blend creative ideas with unique styles, helping you explore new techniques and themes. Try them out and let your artistic journey grow.

Apart from oil painting, you can learn about the best Midjourney prompts for coloring books, anime, T-shirt designs, and cartoons.