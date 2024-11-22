Midjourney Prompts Cartoon Art Lovers Should Try: 24 Great Ideas

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Midjourney prompts for cartoon art are a great way to bring playful and fun ideas to life. They allow you to capture the fun, light-heartedness, and charm of animated characters. I’ve included options for cute animals, quirky characters, fun holiday scenes, and more.

So, let’s get started!

Best Midjourney Prompts for Cartoon Art

Here’s my list:

1. A Baby Kitten Playing with Yarn

Imagine a small, playful kitten with soft fur and sparkling eyes. It’s batting at a ball of yarn, surrounded by a cozy setting. The scene should feel warm and inviting.

“Create a cute baby kitten with soft fur, big sparkling eyes, and small and rounded ears. It should be playfully batting at an individual ball of yarn. The surrounding setting should be warm and cozy, presenting a welcoming atmosphere.”

2. Funny Chicken

A humorous scene of a chicken on a farm with ruffled tail feathers, as if it just farted. The background includes a barn, hay bales, and other animals.

“A humorous image featuring a chicken in a farm environment. The chicken is walking with its tail feathers slightly ruffled as if suggesting it has just passed gas. The focus here is on the innocence and unsuspecting nature of the animal behaving naturally. The background can feature the usual farm scene with a barn, hay bales, and other peaceful farm animals grazing around. The style should remind of a cartoon, emphasizing the light-hearted and comedic aspect of the situation.”

3. Small Breed Puppy Chasing Butterfly

A fluffy puppy chases a butterfly in a sunny garden. The playful moment is filled with warmth and joy.

“A playful image showing a cute, fluffy, small breed puppy. It has a light brown coat and sparkling, expressive eyes full of curiosity. The puppy is playfully wagging its tail, chasing a colourful butterfly fluttering just out of reach. The background is a lush green garden with blooming flowers, while the setting sun casts a warm glow over the scene.”

4. A Vibrant Toucan

A colorful 3D cartoon toucan on a white background showcasing its bright feathers and stunning design.

“3d Render Of Plastic Cartoon Toucan On White Background. plastic cartoon toucan 3d render on a white background. this model showcases a full-body design, bringing a vibrant and playful touch to any project or presentation. ideal for digital illustrations, animations, or creative visual projects requiring a colorful tropical bird element. ai generated.”

Photo Credit: Dreamstime

5. A Mouse Holding a Gift

A cute mouse in a Santa hat holds a Christmas gift. It’s a festive and cheerful scene, full of holiday charm.

“3d render of a cute mouse wearing a Santa Claus hat and holding a Christmas gift.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

6. A Young Woman Sipping Cocoa

A 3D image of a young woman in a cozy sweater, smiling as she sips a warm cup of cocoa.

“A charming 3D young woman with an oversized cozy sweater, sipping cocoa with a content smile.”

Photo Credit: Fluximageai

7. A Girl with a Watermelon Dress

A cute girl wearing a dress made of watermelon skin and a strawberry hat, riding a green scooter in a fun cartoon style.

“A cute and beautiful girl, wearing a skirt made of watermelon skin, wearing a hat made of strawberry watermelon skin, riding a green scooter. a cartoon cute version, with high definition photography –ar 3:4 –stylize 250 –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Prompt Library

8. A Teenager Rowing a Boat

A teenager rows a boat through a peaceful lotus lake, looking up at the sky. The background features ducks, dragonflies, and colorful flowers.

“View from the front of a teenager rowing a tilted boat in a blue lotus lake, the teenager is looking up at the sky smiling, white ducks swimming, dragonflies, tall lotus flowers, red carp in the water, boneless painting, flat colors, minimalism, smooth lines::1 viewed from back::-0.4 –ar 3:4 –v 6.1.”

9. 3D Animated Village Scene with Child and Goose

A 3D animation of a young child being chased by a goose in a small village, with cobblestone streets and traditional cottages.

“Create a 3D animated-style image resembling a small village scene. Portray, a Southeast Asian 4-year-old child, wearing a ripped t-shirt and shorts and looks slightly apprehensive as a goose chases them. The scene should be captured with great detail and a high-definition finish similar to a real photo, yet maintaining the child-like playfulness typical to animation studios before 1912. Add scenic elements typical of a quiet village, like cobblestone streets, traditional cottages, and bountiful greenery.”

10. Snoopy and Charlie Brown

The two friends are in a cute fall setting with pumpkins and autumn leaves in the classic Peanuts cartoon style.

“Snoopy character and charlie brown character with fall leaves around him and pumpkins and anything else that’s fall oriented and cutesy and in the style of charlie brown cartoons.”

Photo Credit: Zedge

11. Children Playing with Balloons in a Park

A group of happy children playing with colorful balloons in a sunny park with blue skies and fluffy clouds.

“A group of cute children in the park, happy, daytime, there are balloons around, wearing beautiful clothes, colorful, blue sky and white clouds, dreams, excitement, daytime, animated lighting, 3d art, c4d, octane rendering, ray tracing, popmart blind box, clay material, pixar trend, super detail, –ar 16:9 –style raw –stylize 750.”

Photo Credit: Genmo

12. A Baby Godzilla Hatching

A cute baby monster hatching from an egg, with soft lighting that makes it look even more adorable.

“An ADORABLE Godzilla hatching from an egg, cute, close-up photography, adorable, soft lighting.”

Photo Credit: Craiyon

13. Cow and Baby in Countryside

A fun scene where a humanoid cow picks up a baby. The characters wear countryside clothes, and the landscape has rolling meadows, farmhouses, and clear skies.

“Whimsical cartoon depicting a humorous scene in a pastoral farm setting. A humanoid cow character, anthropomorphic and comical in design, is comically picking up a fully-clothed baby from a fully-clothed caring mother. Everybody wears countryside-inspired attires following the farm theme. The landscape is dotted with quaint farmhouses, lush meadows and clear blue skies, creating a playful, family-friendly tableau.”

14. Cow Driving a Tractor Through a Vibrant Farm

A cow drives a tractor across a colorful farm. The scene is full of bright, cartoonish details that give it a lively, cheerful vibe.

“Cow driving a tractor through a vibrant chicken farm, painted in bright colors with playful cartoonish elements, joyful expression, cartoon style, digital painting with bold outlines and flat colors, whimsical rural scene.”

15. Boy Operating Aerial Work Platform

A boy with spiky hair is happily operating a work platform mounted on a truck. The style is bold and colorful, with a fun, animated look.

“A vibrant cartoon illustration of an animated boy with a spiky hair operating a truck-mounted aerial work platform. The scene should reflect a style inspired by bold and dynamic lines, bright colors, comical expressions – common in some popular animated TV series. The image should be made in digital art using cel-shading effects, delivering that unique cartoon-inspired look.”

16. An Elderly Couple Dancing

An elderly couple dances joyfully in their living room, holding hands and smiling. The space is cozy, with furniture and plants around them.

“Happy elderly couple dancing in the living room The senior man and woman are holding hands and smiling They are surrounded by furniture and plants.”

Photo Credit: FreePik

17. A Girl Holding a Cat

A girl holds a cute kitten in her arms. The scene is beautifully lit with lots of detail, capturing a sweet and cozy moment.

“Cute girl, holding cat, kitty, kitten, award-winning, beautifully lit, insanely detailed.”

Photo Credit: Zedge

18. Grinch Christmas

The Grinch celebrates Christmas with a cup of coffee, surrounded by holiday decorations. The colors are bright and festive, creating a fun holiday scene.

“The grinch christmas, centered center, laughing, holding hot coffee aroma rising, green, emerald, white, red, black, shadow, fluffy, realistic, with bordering framing of white, silver, glittery garland, depth, 2d, 3D, award-winning, insanely detailed.”

Photo Credit: Zedge

19. Christmas Couple Owls

Two owls sit together on a tree branch, celebrating Christmas with festive socks and a cozy winter atmosphere.

“Illustration of Christmas couple owls on the tree branch with christmas socks.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

20. Cartoon Halloween Scene in Vector Style

A simple Halloween scene in a cartoon style featuring pumpkins and ghosts with flat colors and a vector design.

“A simple cartoon halloween scene, flat color design, vector.”

Photo Credit: PromptDen

21. Festive 3D Santa Animation

A 3D animated Santa Claus in a festive style with a green background, leaving space for text.

“Children’s 3D cartoon animation style Santa Claus, green background, with 2/3 of the image available for text placement.”

Photo Credit: PromptDen

22. Cartoon Ghost and Pumpkin

A cute Halloween scene with ghosts and pumpkins, designed in bright colors with a simple 3D cartoon style.

“Cute Halloween theme, There are ghost, pumpkin, Cartoon, Simplicity, It has high saturation colors and orange background. It features a clean composition, simple design, 3D rendering, C4d for movie poster style –ar 1:1.”

Photo Credit: Prompt Library

23. Vintage Autumn

A vintage autumn scene with a truck full of hay and pumpkins. The background features trees with acorns, baby squirrels, and baskets of fruit and vegetables.

“Vintage Autumn Truck with Hay and white tan and brown buffalo plaid pumpkins tree with acorns and baby squirrels light blue background baskets with fruit and vegetables.”

Photo Credit: Zedge

24. Cute Plush Little Orange

A cute plush orange character, designed with colorful and detailed elements. The scene has a soft, romantic feel with a cartoon realism style.

“Cute plush little orange, IP image, front, pure sky blue background, 32k uhd, oshare kei, soft and romantic scenes, cute and colorful detail character design, Behance, Haipai, organic sculpture, C4D style, 3D animation style character design, cartoon realism, funny character design, 8k, highest quality –ar 9:16.”

These Midjourney prompts for cartoon art offer endless ways to create fun, whimsical, and cute designs. They’re a great way to bring your animated ideas to life, from holiday scenes and funny animals to adorable characters.

Also, learn about the best Midjourney prompts for coloring books, T-shirt designs, and anime.