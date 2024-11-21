25 Best Midjourney Prompts for a Coloring Book (Kids & Adults)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Are you looking for great Midjourney prompts for a coloring book? It’s a fun and creative outlet for people of all ages. Coloring isn’t just about filling spaces; it’s about making art your own. So, I’ve gathered a variety of prompts to help you relax and let your imagination flow.

Let’s get into it!

Best Midjourney Prompts for a Coloring Book

Check out these options:

1. Animal Friends Coloring Book

This cover art features playful animal sketches, perfect for young artists to bring to life with vibrant colors.

“Imagine a thick book designed for colouring activities. The cover art features a title in playful, bold letters that reads ‘Animal Friends’. The cover is adorned with outline sketches of different animals, including a joyful elephant playfully squirting water from its trunk, a lively monkey playfully hanging from a tree, and a playful fish squirting water in a swirling pattern. These sketches are encircled by delicate jungle vines spiraling out towards the edges of the cover. Please keep the image black and white to signify it is a colouring book.”

2. Friendly Cartoon Elephant

This prompt creates a simple and charming image of a friendly cartoon elephant, ideal for young children to color in, with large, easy-to-color shapes and clean lines.

“Image with black lines on a white background, illustrating a friendly cartoon elephant suited for coloring in. Large, closed shapes, coloring book style, no solid fill.”

Photo Credit: Stable Diffusion

3. Adorable Zebra

A cute and approachable zebra character, this design is designed for easy coloring with its bold outlines and open shapes.

“Image with black lines on a white background, illustrating a friendly cartoon zebra suited for coloring in. Large, closed shapes, coloring book style, no solid fill.”

Photo Credit: Glifs

4. A Pig in a Farm

A fun anime-style coloring page featuring a cute pig on a farm, ideal for children who love vibrant country scenes.

“Coloring page of a pig farm, anime style, template.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

5. Happy Elephant in Nature

A cheerful elephant in a nature-inspired setting, this prompt creates a friendly scene with large shapes and simple lines for easy coloring.

“Cartoon illustration, coloring book page, happy elephant, nature, black and white, clean vector.”

Photo Credit: FreePik

6. Cute Dog in Forest

A fun and endearing design, drawn in a simple Pixar-style outline. This easy-to-color page invites children to bring the scene to life with their colors.

“Cute dog in forest, big cute eyes, pixar style, simple outline and shapes, coloring page black and white comic book flat vector, white background.”

Photo Credit: VectorArt

7. Cat Playing in Butterfly Garden

A playful cat surrounded by butterflies in a garden, drawn in a clean and simple outline, is ideal for young colorists looking for a fun scene to complete.

“Clean line art of a cat playing in a butterfly garden with flowers, perfect for a coloring page. Cartoon style with thick outlines and ample white space–no shade, shading, detail, details, line shading.”

Photo Credit: Coloring pages

8. Playful Dinosaur with a Ball

This prompt features a dinosaur playing with a large ball in a prehistoric setting, designed for kids to color and have fun with simple lines and shapes.

“A fun scene featuring a playful cartoon dinosaur engaging in a game with a large ball. The dinosaur exhibits a sense of joy and enthusiasm, its tail swinging high as it nudges the ball with its snout. The image is designed as a black and white colorable page, inviting young artists to add their personal touch. The terrain around the dinosaur reflects a prehistoric landscape with sparse vegetation. Make sure to use thick lines and simple shapes, to make it easy for kids to color within the lines.”

9. Dark Fantasy Evil Easter Bunny

A dark fantasy take on the Easter Bunny, with bold lines and minimal shading, perfect for adult coloring fans to add their touch.

“Dark fantasy evil easter bunny, adult coloring book page, no shading, clean white background, thick lines, lineart.”

Photo Credit: Deviant Art

10. Charming Animal Friends for Kids

This illustration is designed for young children and features friendly animals in an outdoor setting. With clear lines and simple shapes, it’s perfect for children ages 3-5 to color in.

“Create an illustration for a children’s coloring book intended for ages 3-5. The picture should be simple and engaging with clearly defined lines for easy coloring. It should feature charming, friendly animals such as a fluffy bear cub, a playful puppy, a chirpy bird, a small, wiggly caterpillar, and a chubby bunny rabbit. The animals can be depicted in a beautiful outdoor setting, perhaps with a few trees, a bubbling brook, and a shining sun. The overall effect should be cheerful, inviting, and suitable for young children.”

11. Playful Horse Coloring Page

A simple and playful horse illustration designed for children, perfect for easy coloring with its friendly, cartoonish style.

“Create a simple black and white illustration of a playful horse, crafted in the style of timeless children’s book illustrations. The design should be simple and accessible, perfect for a 7-year-old child to color in. Ensure the cartoon simplicity makes the horse exude a charmingly playful attitude.”

12. Duckling Coloring Page

This minimalist design features a cute duckling, ideal for young children to color, with simple lines and large spaces.

“Create a simple and minimalistic line-art illustration, perfect for a 1-year-old child’s coloring project. The subject should be a very cute and friendly-looking duckling. Its notable features should include curious eyes. The picture should be devoid of complex details to ensure that it’s easy for a child to fill in with colors.”

13. Detailed Fantasy Mandala

This intricate mandala design is suitable for adults, offering a relaxing and engaging coloring experience with detailed lines and symmetrical patterns.

“Coloring page for kid” and “coloring page for seniors,” without colors,” “stronger and more pronounced and thicker lines,” [ style mix “pen and ink” line art], “amazing pattern,” 1 Beautiful cute “amazing pattern,” “symmetrical fantasy pattern,” “super marked line,” “pattern fantasy Beautiful line art,” “without cut the image, “mandala full image center page,” “no colors, [super detailed “Pattern”], “no cut image mandala,” “full image no cropped, “full pattern shot,” full body shot,” “no cut body pattern,” “pattern center page,” “broad photographic perspectives,” “Stronger, more defined and more marked lines. “, “full mandalas shot in the center page,” “beautiful and super plus “relaxing pattern fantasy,” ultra detail,” hyperdetailed, beautiful and elegant pattern, no colors, “center page and full image without cuts”, white background, “show fantasy Mandalas,” “full figure without interruption,” “show full body” and “show wide perspective,” 2d, printable design, high quality, high dof, 8k, 400 dpi::1.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

14. Paris, France Geometric Coloring Page

It invites a bold geometric design set in Paris, perfect for adult colorists. With clean lines and large closed shapes, the scene is ideal for creative expression.

“Coloring book design, coloring book page, Paris France, colouring book style, coloring book for adults, full page, edge to edge, full field of view, outline, contour style, 2d, flat design, large geometric forms, hyper simple style, large shapes and forms, large closed shapes, white space to fill, white background, no filling, no spirals, no shadow, 8k resolution similar.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

15. Mosaic Tile Coloring Page

This prompt creates a beautiful mosaic tile pattern for intricate coloring with fine lines and sharp shapes.

“Mosaic tile coloring page.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

16. Fullmetal Alchemist Anime Girl

This line art design features an anime-style character with strong outlines, perfect for an engaging adult coloring experience.

“Coloring book page, black and white line art, anime girl in the style of fullmetal alchemist.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

17. Supernatural Goblin in Kawaii Anime Style

A goblin in the kawaii anime style, with outlined art for detailed coloring.

“Black and white digital art, kawaii anime style supernatural goblin – human adult, mining action pose outdoors, realistic, outlined art, line art, adult coloring book no border.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

18. Deadpool Cartoon

A Deadpool cartoon coloring page, perfect for fans of the iconic antihero looking to add their colors to this action-packed design.

“Deadpool coloring page”

Photo Credit: Reddit

19. Toy Tractor Coloring Page

It’s a cute and simple design featuring a toy tractor on a farm on a sunny and cloudy day.

“A simple and playful coloring page aimed at a 2-year-old child featuring a big toy tractor. The tractor is situated in the middle of a pastoral scene, with the flexibility for adding colors. This image uses lines and shapes children can easily identify and color in. It might feature the tractor with big, friendly eyes to make the object more appealing to children. Background elements such as grass, trees, and the sun may also be included, with plenty of room for the child to apply their creativity and colorization skills.”

20. Argentinian Nature Landscape

This simple yet beautiful line art design features a scenic Argentinian landscape, perfect for those who enjoy clean and minimalist coloring with an emphasis on natural beauty.

“Coloring book page, Generate argentinian nature landscape background. Clean and simple line art.”

Photo Credit: Creative Fabrica

21. National Park with Deer

A tranquil scene of a national park with deer, drawn in a cartoon style with thin lines, offers a peaceful setting perfect for coloring and relaxation.

“Beautiful nation park, Landscapes, mountain, deer, Cartoon style, sketch thin line, coloring page, black and white.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

22. Christmas Preschool Scene for Kids

A charming Christmas scene in a preschool setting, this prompt offers a heartwarming and festive design, with clear lines and large spaces for kids to color in.

“Coloring page for kids empty about christmas at preschool.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

23. Underwater Ballet with Sea Creatures

A graceful underwater scene with a girl and sea creatures dancing, perfect for sparking creativity in all ages.

“A Coloring book page with a playful underwater ballet, featuring a girl and sea creatures dancing in the ocean. The illustration should inspire children’s creativity and love for dance.”

Photo Credit: Deviant Art

24. Vintage Vegas Showgirl with Tigers

A glamorous vintage Vegas scene featuring a showgirl and tigers is outlined for a fun and dramatic coloring experience. This design will captivate anyone looking for a retro theme with detailed linework.

“Vintage vegas, showgirl with tigers, outline, white background, slots, dice, cards.”

Photo Credit: Deviant Art

25. Preppy Fashion Line Art

This preppy fashion design features a clean, full-body illustration with simple lines, perfect for a stylish and easy coloring experience.

“b&w lineart style fashion, preppy style, white background, full body, picture, coloring book style on white background, well composed, clean coloring book page, No dither, no gradient, strong outline, No fill, No solids, vector illustration, –ar 9:11 –v 5.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

Coloring is a wonderful way to unwind and express your creativity. With these Midjourney prompts for a coloring book, you can enjoy hours of artistic fun and create beautiful works.

Also, learn about the best Midjourney prompts for anime, realistic images, and T-shirt designs.