20 Best Midjourney Prompts Anime Enthusiasts Should Try

Midjourney prompts for anime can help you create amazing anime-style art with ease. These prompts guide your imagination and simplify designing unique characters and scenes. Whether new to making art or an expert, these ideas can boost your creativity and bring your vision to life.

Best Midjourney Prompts for Anime

1. Cyberpunk Samurai in Neon City

Don’t be afraid to mix traditional elements with futuristic settings to capture the essence of a cyberpunk anime world. A samurai in a neon-lit city can be imagined in breathtaking detail with the right balance.

“A lone samurai in futuristic armor standing on the edge of a futuristic metropolis. He holds a glowing katana as he gazes over the neon-lit city, ready for battle with robotic enemies in the distance.”

Photo Credit: Craiyon

2. Elf Warrior in an Enchanted Forest

The elf warrior is a protector deeply connected to nature. This Midjourney anime prompt should highlight her readiness for battle and her bond with the magical forest.

“Step into magic with this ethereal elf maiden, aglow with ancient runes and vibrant blues. Her serene gaze in the twilight of an enchanted forest beckons adventure.”

Photo Credit: Pinterest

3. Stylish Urban Anime Girl

Urban aesthetics can bring a unique edge to anime visuals. This prompt merges elegance and modern street fashion for a captivating look.

“Elegant girl in urban outfit, cute fine face, rounded eyes, digital painting, fan art, pixiv, by Ilya Kuvshinov, katsuhiro otomo ghost-in-the-shell, magali villeneuve, artgerm, Jeremy Lipkin and Michael Garmash and Rob Rey”

Photo Credit: Arthub

4. Relaxed Anime Boy at Sunset

A peaceful sunset in a small town sets the perfect scene. It captures the calm mood of an anime boy enjoying a quiet moment.

“Skinny Anime boy, glasses, listening to music with headphone in roof of house in rural Japaneses city, wide angle, anime boy, sunset, relaxed.”

Photo Credit: Lexica

5. Futuristic Soccer Player Fusion

Adding a twist to sports makes for an exciting design. This example mixes anime styles with bright colors and action-packed energy.

“Photo of fusion of a soccer player, style of laurie greasley, studio ghibli, akira toriyama, james gilleard, genshin impact, trending pixiv fanbox, acrylic palette knife, 4k, vibrant colors, devinart, trending on artstation, low details.”

Photo Credit: Lexica

6. Vintage Anime Convenience Store

Anime convenience stores are always full of charm. It uses a 90s vintage style to show a unique scene in a familiar setting.

“Boy facing right in the style of 90’s vintage anime,black coat, surrealism, akira style, detailed line art, fine details, inside a 7/11 convenience store, drink aisle, neon, white background.”

Photo Credit: SeaArt AI

7. Dreamy Anime Portrait

Beautiful portraits with lush landscapes bring anime characters to life. It blends nature and character details for a magical effect.

“Portrait of cute girl, cloudy sky background lush landscape illustration concept art anime key visual trending pixiv fanbox by wlop and greg rutkowski and makoto shinkai and studio ghibli.”

Photo Credit: Neural Love

8. Ukrainian Anime Character

Anime with cultural touches adds a special meaning. This prompt highlights a Ukrainian-inspired character with bright and detailed artwork.

“A portrait of anime ukrainian blue and yellow girl, concept art, trending on artstation, highly detailed, intricate, sharp focus, digital art, 8 k.”

Photo Credit: Lexica

9. Elegant City Girl

A cyberpunk city and unique characters make a bold combination. This example creates a cool girl in a retro-futuristic world.

“Elegant girl in urban outfit, cute fine face, rounded eyes, digital painting, fan art, pixiv, by Ilya Kuvshinov, katsuhiro otomo ghost-in-the-shell, magali villeneuve, artgerm, Jeremy Lipkin and Michael Garmash and Rob Rey.”

Photo Credit: Nightcafe

10. Vintage Anime Girl in Arcade

The vibrant energy of a chaotic arcade at night sets the scene for this nostalgic prompt. This Midjourney prompt for anime features a stylish girl in streetwear enjoying classic arcade games.

“Vintage 90’s anime style environmental wide shot of a chaotic arcade at night; a woman wearing streetwear playing an arcade game.”

Photo Credit: ArtRoom

11. Portrait of a School Girl in Modern Tokyo

Anime often blends everyday life with stunning artistic detail. You can create a high-quality portrait of a schoolgirl set against the vibrant backdrop of modern Tokyo.

“Fine details portrait of school girl in front of modern tokyo city landscape on the background deep bokeh, anime masterpiece by Studio Ghibli, 8k, sharp high quality anime, artstation.”

Photo Credit: Windybot

12. Action Scene in 90’s Anime Style

Action scenes in 90’s anime have a dramatic and exciting feel. It brings that energy to life with a clear and detailed shot.

“Vintage anime screenshot from Akira, 90’s anime aesthetic, A stunning maximalist action shot of the protagonist.”

Photo Credit: Nightcafe

13. Portrait with Cloudy Sky

Anime portraits often feature dreamy backdrops. This prompt combines a beautiful character with a cloudy sky and lush landscapes.

“Portrait of cute girl, cloudy sky background lush landscape illustration concept art anime key visual trending pixiv fanbox by wlop and greg rutkowski and makoto shinkai and studio ghibli.”

Photo Credit: ArtHub

14. School Girl in Pastel Art Style

Anime school girls in soft colors are a popular choice. It uses muted tones and fine details to create a calm, elegant look.

“Urban school girl in shirt fanart, dark blue long hair, muted colors, matte print, pastel colors, ornate, digital art, digital painting, fan art, elegant, artstation, by Ilya Kuvshinov.”

Photo Credit: Tensor

15. Retro Anime Man with Steampunk Vibes

Retro and steampunk styles make a unique design. This Midjourney prompt for anime features a vintage-inspired character with bold details.

“Vintage 90’s anime style,retro.anime man with bandage on nose wearing steampunk goggles wearing hoodie ,in a arcade, sci-fi. , surreal.”

Photo Credit: Lexica

16. Boy with Superpowers

Superpowers make anime characters exciting and inspiring. This prompt imagines a boy with special powers in a serene and natural setting.

“Boy with super powers powers and curly and brown hair, sitting on a stone stair under a vine rack, illustration concept art anime key visual trending pixiv fanbox by wlop and greg rutkowski and makoto shinkai and studio ghibli.”

Photo Credit: Lexica

17. Handsome Young Man with a Phone

Anime often strikingly shows ordinary moments. It captures a young man holding a phone with vibrant colors and a unique art style.

“Handsome young man holding a phone ,style of Laurie Greasley, studio ghibli, akira toriyama, james gilleard, genshin impact, trending pixiv fanbox, acrylic palette knife, 4k, vibrant colors, devinart, trending on artstation.”

Photo Credit: Craiyon

18. Girl on a Floating Island

Floating islands are a common theme in anime’s magical worlds. It creates a dreamy image of a girl standing on one of these islands.

“A young woman, wearing a long summer dress, standing on a floating island among many other floating islands in the distance, in the style of studio ghibli, anime.”

Photo Credit: Lexica

19. Cyber Ninja Cat Girl

Cyberpunk themes mixed with cute characters create stunning visuals. This example imagines a cat girl ninja in a neon-lit futuristic city.

“A Cute Anime Cyber Ninja Cat Girl in a Retro Future Cyberpunk City at night, Rui Araizumi, Vintage 80’s Anime Style, Chibi, Digital Illustration, Cinematic Lighting, Artstation Trending.”

Photo Credit: Lexica

20. School Playground Fight

Childhood scenes in anime are full of emotion and detail. It captures kids’ energy in a playground fight with a vintage 90’s feel.

“Small Children fighting in the school playground in the style of Vintage 1990’s anime.”

Photo Credit: Lexica

These Midjourney prompts for anime open up endless possibilities for creating breathtaking art. From nostalgic 90’s aesthetics to futuristic cyberpunk themes, each idea lets you explore and experiment with your creativity. Use these prompts to bring your unique anime visions to life!

