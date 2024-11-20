20 Best Midjourney Prompts Anime Enthusiasts Should Try
Midjourney prompts for anime can help you create amazing anime-style art with ease. These prompts guide your imagination and simplify designing unique characters and scenes. Whether new to making art or an expert, these ideas can boost your creativity and bring your vision to life.
Best Midjourney Prompts for Anime
1. Cyberpunk Samurai in Neon City
Don’t be afraid to mix traditional elements with futuristic settings to capture the essence of a cyberpunk anime world. A samurai in a neon-lit city can be imagined in breathtaking detail with the right balance.
“A lone samurai in futuristic armor standing on the edge of a futuristic metropolis. He holds a glowing katana as he gazes over the neon-lit city, ready for battle with robotic enemies in the distance.”
2. Elf Warrior in an Enchanted Forest
The elf warrior is a protector deeply connected to nature. This Midjourney anime prompt should highlight her readiness for battle and her bond with the magical forest.
“Step into magic with this ethereal elf maiden, aglow with ancient runes and vibrant blues. Her serene gaze in the twilight of an enchanted forest beckons adventure.”
3. Stylish Urban Anime Girl
Urban aesthetics can bring a unique edge to anime visuals. This prompt merges elegance and modern street fashion for a captivating look.
“Elegant girl in urban outfit, cute fine face, rounded eyes, digital painting, fan art, pixiv, by Ilya Kuvshinov, katsuhiro otomo ghost-in-the-shell, magali villeneuve, artgerm, Jeremy Lipkin and Michael Garmash and Rob Rey”
4. Relaxed Anime Boy at Sunset
A peaceful sunset in a small town sets the perfect scene. It captures the calm mood of an anime boy enjoying a quiet moment.
“Skinny Anime boy, glasses, listening to music with headphone in roof of house in rural Japaneses city, wide angle, anime boy, sunset, relaxed.”
5. Futuristic Soccer Player Fusion
Adding a twist to sports makes for an exciting design. This example mixes anime styles with bright colors and action-packed energy.
“Photo of fusion of a soccer player, style of laurie greasley, studio ghibli, akira toriyama, james gilleard, genshin impact, trending pixiv fanbox, acrylic palette knife, 4k, vibrant colors, devinart, trending on artstation, low details.”
6. Vintage Anime Convenience Store
Anime convenience stores are always full of charm. It uses a 90s vintage style to show a unique scene in a familiar setting.
“Boy facing right in the style of 90’s vintage anime,black coat, surrealism, akira style, detailed line art, fine details, inside a 7/11 convenience store, drink aisle, neon, white background.”
7. Dreamy Anime Portrait
Beautiful portraits with lush landscapes bring anime characters to life. It blends nature and character details for a magical effect.
“Portrait of cute girl, cloudy sky background lush landscape illustration concept art anime key visual trending pixiv fanbox by wlop and greg rutkowski and makoto shinkai and studio ghibli.”
8. Ukrainian Anime Character
Anime with cultural touches adds a special meaning. This prompt highlights a Ukrainian-inspired character with bright and detailed artwork.
“A portrait of anime ukrainian blue and yellow girl, concept art, trending on artstation, highly detailed, intricate, sharp focus, digital art, 8 k.”
9. Elegant City Girl
A cyberpunk city and unique characters make a bold combination. This example creates a cool girl in a retro-futuristic world.
“Elegant girl in urban outfit, cute fine face, rounded eyes, digital painting, fan art, pixiv, by Ilya Kuvshinov, katsuhiro otomo ghost-in-the-shell, magali villeneuve, artgerm, Jeremy Lipkin and Michael Garmash and Rob Rey.”
10. Vintage Anime Girl in Arcade
The vibrant energy of a chaotic arcade at night sets the scene for this nostalgic prompt. This Midjourney prompt for anime features a stylish girl in streetwear enjoying classic arcade games.
“Vintage 90’s anime style environmental wide shot of a chaotic arcade at night; a woman wearing streetwear playing an arcade game.”
11. Portrait of a School Girl in Modern Tokyo
Anime often blends everyday life with stunning artistic detail. You can create a high-quality portrait of a schoolgirl set against the vibrant backdrop of modern Tokyo.
“Fine details portrait of school girl in front of modern tokyo city landscape on the background deep bokeh, anime masterpiece by Studio Ghibli, 8k, sharp high quality anime, artstation.”
12. Action Scene in 90’s Anime Style
Action scenes in 90’s anime have a dramatic and exciting feel. It brings that energy to life with a clear and detailed shot.
“Vintage anime screenshot from Akira, 90’s anime aesthetic, A stunning maximalist action shot of the protagonist.”
13. Portrait with Cloudy Sky
Anime portraits often feature dreamy backdrops. This prompt combines a beautiful character with a cloudy sky and lush landscapes.
“Portrait of cute girl, cloudy sky background lush landscape illustration concept art anime key visual trending pixiv fanbox by wlop and greg rutkowski and makoto shinkai and studio ghibli.”
14. School Girl in Pastel Art Style
Anime school girls in soft colors are a popular choice. It uses muted tones and fine details to create a calm, elegant look.
“Urban school girl in shirt fanart, dark blue long hair, muted colors, matte print, pastel colors, ornate, digital art, digital painting, fan art, elegant, artstation, by Ilya Kuvshinov.”
15. Retro Anime Man with Steampunk Vibes
Retro and steampunk styles make a unique design. This Midjourney prompt for anime features a vintage-inspired character with bold details.
“Vintage 90’s anime style,retro.anime man with bandage on nose wearing steampunk goggles wearing hoodie ,in a arcade, sci-fi. , surreal.”
16. Boy with Superpowers
Superpowers make anime characters exciting and inspiring. This prompt imagines a boy with special powers in a serene and natural setting.
“Boy with super powers powers and curly and brown hair, sitting on a stone stair under a vine rack, illustration concept art anime key visual trending pixiv fanbox by wlop and greg rutkowski and makoto shinkai and studio ghibli.”
17. Handsome Young Man with a Phone
Anime often strikingly shows ordinary moments. It captures a young man holding a phone with vibrant colors and a unique art style.
“Handsome young man holding a phone ,style of Laurie Greasley, studio ghibli, akira toriyama, james gilleard, genshin impact, trending pixiv fanbox, acrylic palette knife, 4k, vibrant colors, devinart, trending on artstation.”
18. Girl on a Floating Island
Floating islands are a common theme in anime’s magical worlds. It creates a dreamy image of a girl standing on one of these islands.
“A young woman, wearing a long summer dress, standing on a floating island among many other floating islands in the distance, in the style of studio ghibli, anime.”
19. Cyber Ninja Cat Girl
Cyberpunk themes mixed with cute characters create stunning visuals. This example imagines a cat girl ninja in a neon-lit futuristic city.
“A Cute Anime Cyber Ninja Cat Girl in a Retro Future Cyberpunk City at night, Rui Araizumi, Vintage 80’s Anime Style, Chibi, Digital Illustration, Cinematic Lighting, Artstation Trending.”
20. School Playground Fight
Childhood scenes in anime are full of emotion and detail. It captures kids’ energy in a playground fight with a vintage 90’s feel.
“Small Children fighting in the school playground in the style of Vintage 1990’s anime.”
These Midjourney prompts for anime open up endless possibilities for creating breathtaking art. From nostalgic 90’s aesthetics to futuristic cyberpunk themes, each idea lets you explore and experiment with your creativity. Use these prompts to bring your unique anime visions to life!
Also, learn about the best Midjourney prompts for realistic images, T-shirt designs, and realism.
