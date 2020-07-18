Microsoft is working on an app management feature for the Windows 10 Your Phone app.

At this point, it is not clear exactly what the feature will offer, but from the artwork leaked by Alumia, it suggests users will be able to access their smartphone apps on a more expansive canvas on their desktop, possibly using a launcher built into the Your Phone app itself.

The feature joins a list of other recent developments including the ability to delete pictures from your phone from your PC, a good-looking music remote feature, seeing your phone service status indicators synced to the app, syncing with multiple handsets , calling from messages, and a mysterious Apps feature which is likely related to the latest development.

Via ALumia