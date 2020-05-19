In the course of the last few months, Microsoft’s Your Phone app has become a very useful app that helps you receive calls, send messages, receive notifications, thus preventing you from getting distracted while working on something important on your PC. And as per Microsoft’s Vishnu Nath, Microsoft is not even close to what the company wants to achieve with Your Phone app, meaning there are a lot of exciting features that will be introduced in the Your Phone app the coming days.

And now, it seems the software giant has already started working on some of the exciting features that the company planning on introducing. According to ALumia, Microsoft’s Your Phone app is going to get a new tab called “Apps.” Beyond that, the tipster shared no details on the new feature, meaning we know nothing about the purpose of the “Apps” tab. And a situation like this invites everyone to do some guesswork.

To my mind, it could be that the new tab that ALumia talked about is nothing is going to show all the installed apps on your smartphone that’s linked to your PC via Your Phone app. Further, it might also let you uninstall smartphone apps from PC. It might also let open app notifications directly from the Your Phone app. Of course, these are all guesses and, therefore, these are to be taken with a grain of salt.

The new “Apps” tab is currently in the developmental phase and in the coming days, we might see the feature become available for Windows Insiders. Unfortunately, we don’t know as to when Microsoft will roll out the feature to Insiders.

What do you think will be the purpose of the new tab in the Your Phone app? Let us know in the comments below.