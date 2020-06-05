Microsoft has continued to polish the features of the Your Phone app, with the latest improvement being bringing phone service status indicators to the app.

The indicators include WIFI, Bluetooth, Signal Strenght, Battery Life and Do Not Disturb.

The indicators display status in real-time, but can not be toggled from the desktop.

The feature is being tested by Windows 10 Insiders now, with some only being enabled for some users, and should hit the mainstream app in a few weeks.

via Florian B