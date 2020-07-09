Microsoft is now testing the ability to sync multiple handsets with the Windows 10 Your Phone app.

More support for multiple devices is rolling out to Windows Insiders! Now, it’s easier to link an additional device to Your Phone. Simply click the new “Add a device” button in your app settings and follow the setup instructions. — Microsoft Your Phone (@MSYourPhone) July 9, 2020

Announced by the official Your Phone twitter account the feature is currently available for testing by Windows 10 Insiders, who will be able to add another handset in the Settings of the app.

At present only Android handsets are supported.

The feature joins a list of other recent developments including the ability to delete pictures from your phone from your PC, a good-looking music remote feature, seeing your phone service status indicators synced to the app and a mysterious Apps feature which may let you remote into apps on your phone.

Check out all the latest Your Phone developments here and download the app from the link below.