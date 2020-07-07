Microsoft is adding another feature to its constantly improving Your Phone app.

The new feature will allow you to curate the pictures on your phone from your desktop, using the app on your PC to browse and delete pictures directly on your handset.

See the feature in action in this video from ALumia below:

Great new add to @MSYourPhone! You can now delete your phone photos directly in app (just tried, and it works fine) pic.twitter.com/5srBU72hCo — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) July 7, 2020

Microsoft is also making another improvement to the app – adding a prompt to pin the somewhat slow-starting app to your taskbar.

The features are currently unreleased but may be revealed by Microsoft in the next Windows 10 Insider build.

via Alumia