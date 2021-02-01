Microsoft’s massive $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda parent company Zenimax Media will be decided by the EU antitrust committee.

Originally reported by Reuters, Microsoft has applied for antitrust approval of the Zenimax acquisition. The deal will be investigated and decided on by March 5th.

If it goes through, Microsoft’s deal will give the company access to a huge collection of studios and IPs. Not only will the company gain access to massive studios like Bethesda Game Studios and id Software, but also smaller teams like Tango Gameworks.

All future Zenimax games published under Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios will come to the video game subscription service Xbox Game Pass. While exclusivity will be decided on a case by case basis, there’s a chance that most games from the studio could be only available on the Xbox and PC platforms.