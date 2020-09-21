All future Bethesda games will be on Game Pass day one

Microsoft’s purchase of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, will have a fantastic benefit for Xbox players.

Due to Microsoft’s very cash money business expenditure of $7.5 billion, all future games by Bethesda will end up in Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

While that’s extremely exciting for fans of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, this spreads a lot further than just the main BGS studio. Here’s all of the other developers included in that new acquisition:

id Software (Doom, Quake)

ZeniMax Online Studios (Elder Scrolls Online)

Arkane (Dishonored, Prey, Deathloop)

MachineGames (Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein 2)

Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within, Ghostwire Tokyo)

Alpha Dog

Roundhouse Studios

Of course, some of these studios still have contracts to fulfill before they can create exclusively for Xbox, PC and Cloud Gaming on Android. Arkane has a timed exclusivity contract with PlayStation for Deathloop and Tango has the same for Ghostwire Tokyo. However, everything else, from Starfield to The Elder Scrolls 6 to Doom 3 will be exclusive to Xbox and launching in Game Pass.

