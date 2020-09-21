All future Bethesda games will be on Game Pass day one

Microsoft’s purchase of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, will have a fantastic benefit for Xbox players.
Due to Microsoft’s very cash money business expenditure of $7.5 billion, all future games by Bethesda will end up in Xbox Game Pass on launch day.
While that’s extremely exciting for fans of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, this spreads a lot further than just the main BGS studio. Here’s all of the other developers included in that new acquisition:
- id Software (Doom, Quake)
- ZeniMax Online Studios (Elder Scrolls Online)
- Arkane (Dishonored, Prey, Deathloop)
- MachineGames (Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein 2)
- Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within, Ghostwire Tokyo)
- Alpha Dog
- Roundhouse Studios
Of course, some of these studios still have contracts to fulfill before they can create exclusively for Xbox, PC and Cloud Gaming on Android. Arkane has a timed exclusivity contract with PlayStation for Deathloop and Tango has the same for Ghostwire Tokyo. However, everything else, from Starfield to The Elder Scrolls 6 to Doom 3 will be exclusive to Xbox and launching in Game Pass.
