Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami has stated that he would like to return as a video game director for one “big last” title that was wholly his own.

As one of the most prolific Japanese game directors, Mikami has created some of the finest video games of the modern era. From Resident Evil to God Hand to Vanquish, most of their directorial work has resulted in beloved fan-favourite products.

However, Shinji Mikami has not directed a video game since 2014’s cross-generation horror title The Evil Within, a return to the style of Resident Evil 4 that was published by Zenimax Media.

In an interview with Variety, Mikami stated that he would like to return to the director role as his last project before retirement, as long as he had complete control over the game.

“My thinking is that if I had a chance to make a game from the beginning to end that’s completely my vision, then definitely, that would be my big last project as a director,” said the 55-year-old game director. “It would probably be more fitting as that ‘last game I direct’ kind of thing.”

In a previous interview, Mikami stated that he believes most game designers peak in their 30s, a trend that he attributes to his own work in the games industry, resulting in his opus: Resident Evil 4.

“When you’re young, you have a good sense of making things. Your energy, your heart and your stamina are better when you are young,” Mikami said. “However, you lack in experience so even if you have a good sense, you’re not mature enough to compile things or show things simply to players.

“On the other hand, when you gain experience, you become more effective in satisfying players. However, your taste starts to fade away. Making a game also requires a lot of energy, you spend a lot of time, so it takes a harder toll on your stamina.”

Shinji Mikami’s game studio Tango Gameworks is currently owned by Zenimax Media, but will soon be owned by Microsoft as part of a massive $7.5 billion acquisition.