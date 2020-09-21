Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media has led many to question the exclusivity of major Bethesda games like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls IV.

In an interview with Xbox’s Phil Spencer, Bloomberg reported that, for the most part, games coming from these new studios will be exclusive to Xbox, PC and Android through Xbox Game Streaming.

However, this doesn’t mean that Microsoft won’t be bringing future Bethesda games to PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch. In the interview, Spencer explained that games would be coming to other consoles if Microsoft deems it necessary.

According to the report, games coming from Bethesda themselves will be coming to “other consoles on a case by case basis.” With Microsoft fully in support of bringing certain titles to Nintendo Switch, we could likely see support there.

Spencer also explained the the timed exclusivity of Arkane’s Deathloop and Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire Tokyo won’t be affected by the acquisition. Microsoft will indeed be publishing two pseudo-exclusives for PlayStation 5.

Of course, once these games do come to Xbox consoles they will immediately be available in Xbox Game Pass. There’s even a hope of Fallout New Vegas 2.