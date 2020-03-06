Microsoft confirms that two of their employees have been diagnosed with Coronavirus

Microsoft has confirmed that two of their employees have been diagnosed with Coronavirus. The company confirmed the news in an email stating that they are taking appropriate actions to ensure the virus doesn’t spread out to others.

In an email sent to CNBC, Microsft said that both the employees are from the Puget Sound area which is close to Redmond. The company also noted that one of the employees work remotely at LinkedIn while the other works at Microsoft Headquarters in Redmond.

Local health experts have determined that this individual had no known contact with other employees while infected and, based on that fact, there is no risk to those who work at LinkedIn from this case. We are doing everything we can to support our colleague and will continue to keep the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners as our top priority, working closely with public health officials globally. – LinkedIn

Yesterday, Microsoft instructed employees in Puget Sound and California’s Bay Area to work from home if possible. Earlier today, the company also said that it plans to pay regular wages to hourly employees even if their work hours are reduced.

The Novel Coronavirus outbreak has also forced companies to cancel their events. Last month, GSMA announced its decision to cancel MWC 2020 after most of the big players dropped out. This was then followed by Facebook cancelling F8 summit, Microsoft cancelling Ignite Tour in several countries and the cancellation of GDC 2020. Facebook has also cancelled its Global Marketing Summit which was followed by Oppo and Xiaomi cancelling their respective events. Earlier this week, Microsoft cancelled the MVP Global Summit while Adobe and Google cancelled their respective events.