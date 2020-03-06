Microsoft Teams saw a 500 percent increase in usage due to Coronavirus outbreak

Due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak, most organizations are recommending their employees to work from home. This move have resulted in increased usage of communication tools like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Hangouts and others. Today, Microsoft shared some new stats regarding Microsoft Teams usage in China, check them out below.

Microsoft saw a 500 percent increase in usage of Teams meetings, calling, and conferences.

Microsoft saw a 200 percent increase in Teams usage on mobile devices.

To support people during the outbreak, Microsoft is offering premium features of Teams for a limited time. Read about the offers below:

If you work for a business that isn’t currently licensed for Teams, Microsoft is offering a free Office 365 E1 offer for six months. You can contact your Microsoft partner or sales representative to get started today.

If you work in education and want to set up teachers, students, and administrators on Teams, use Office 365 A1 which is free.

If you are an individual, using an email address like Gmail or Outlook, you can sign up for the freemium version of Teams by following this link.

Freemium version of Microsoft Teams gives you unlimited chat, built-in group and one-on-one audio or video calling, 10 GB of team file storage, and 2 GB of personal file storage per user. You also get real-time collaboration with the Office apps for web, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote.

Source: Microsoft