Microsoft Ignite Tour is the company’s developer-focused event that is hosted in major cities around the world. The aim of the event is to help developers and IT professionals in a region, many of which can’t attend Microsoft’s flagship Ignite conference that takes place in the US.

However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Microsoft has been forced to cancel the Ignite Tour in many of the affected cities. The cancellation started with Taipei where the event was scheduled for 17th February. This was followed by the cancellation of the Microsoft Ignite Tour in Singapore and Shanghai.

Based on an evaluation of risk communicated by global health authorities, we’ve canceled the Microsoft Ignite The Tour Taipei conference scheduled this February. The health and safety of our employees, customers, partners, and suppliers is a top priority: https://t.co/qzWlITnhmP — Microsoft Ignite (@MS_Ignite) February 7, 2020

As we continue to monitor the evaluation of risk communicated by global health authorities, the #MSIgniteTheTour Singapore conference has been cancelled. The health and safety of our employees, customers, partners, and suppliers are top priority. https://t.co/rknoPbuzvU — Microsoft Ignite (@MS_Ignite) February 13, 2020

As we continue to monitor the evaluation of risk communicated by global health authorities, the Microsoft Ignite The Tour Shanghai conference has been cancelled. The health and safety of our employees, customers, partners, and suppliers is a top priority. — Microsoft Ignite (@MS_Ignite) February 21, 2020

Earlier today, the company confirmed that it has decided to call off the Ignite Tour in Hong Kong after accessing the current condition. The company is currently monitoring the outbreak so we could expect to see more cancellations in the future.

As we continue to monitor the evaluation of risk communicated by global health authorities, the Microsoft Ignite The Tour Hong Kong conference has been cancelled. The health and safety of our employees, customers, partners, and suppliers are a top priority. — Microsoft Ignite (@MS_Ignite) February 26, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak has forced companies to call off different events and even forced GSMA to cancel the MWC 2020.