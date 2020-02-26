Microsoft Ignite Tour is the company’s developer-focused event that is hosted in major cities around the world. The aim of the event is to help developers and IT professionals in a region, many of which can’t attend Microsoft’s flagship Ignite conference that takes place in the US.

However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Microsoft has been forced to cancel the Ignite Tour in many of the affected cities. The cancellation started with Taipei where the event was scheduled for 17th February. This was followed by the cancellation of the Microsoft Ignite Tour in Singapore and Shanghai.

Earlier today, the company confirmed that it has decided to call off the Ignite Tour in Hong Kong after accessing the current condition. The company is currently monitoring the outbreak so we could expect to see more cancellations in the future.

Coronavirus outbreak has forced companies to call off different events and even forced GSMA to cancel the MWC 2020.

Comments