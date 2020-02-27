Breaking: Facebook cancels its F8 developer conference due to Coronavirus outbreak

Facebook today announced that it is cancelling the in-person component of F8 2020 developer conference. The reason behind the cancellation is the growing concerns around Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Instead of a regular conference with thousands of developers around the world in a single place, Facebook is planning locally hosted events, videos and live streamed content.

This was a tough call to make — F8 is an incredibly important event for Facebook and it’s one of our favorite ways to celebrate all of you from around the world — but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on. We explored other ways to keep the in-person part of F8, but it’s important to us to host an inclusive event and it didn’t feel right to have F8 without our international developers in attendance.

Facebook will share more details on its plans for F8 in the coming weeks.

Source: Facebook