Despite numerous high profile withdrawals, it appears Mobile World Congress, the premier smartphone conference of the tech calendar is not itself being cancelled.

The news was announced today by Spanish press after the GSMA held a meeting today to decide the issue.

We understand the reason is that organizers would not be able to get a refund for the cancellation without Spain declaring a health emergency, something the country is not prepared to do at present.

More than 20 companies, including LG, Nvidia, Intel, Mediatek, Amazon, Facebook, Nokia, have withdrawn from the conference over fears related to the Coronavirus, now named Covid-19, which has killed more than 1000 so far.

Those companies will be arranging their product announcements in different ways, often by holding their own events or via web-based announcements.

Despite the decision, the GSMA said they will continue to monitor the “fast-changing” developments around the virus outbreak, and the company said they will continue to consult with world and Spanish health experts to ensure the well-being of attendees, saying “We have already implemented additional health measures before MWC 2020 and will continue to consult with medical experts.”

The diminished event is set to go ahead between the 24th and 27th February 2020.

