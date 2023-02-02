Microsoft to improve Bing using OpenAI’s GPT-4 in the coming weeks – report

A new report says that Microsoft will be incorporating GPT-4 into Bing instead of the common ChatGPT version known to everyone. According to the report, the integration is expected to come in the coming weeks and should allow Bing to produce faster and more humanlike responses for search queries. (via Semafor)

The news about Microsoft using OpenAI’s chatbot to boost Bing is not new. It was first revealed earlier in January, saying it would be implemented before the end of March. However, the latest report from Semafor says it would be sooner and stresses that the integration will be better. Specifically, Bing will reportedly use GPT-4, the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT tech and is currently considered one of the most advanced language models. With this, Bing will be able to produce more detailed and more humanlike responses faster, according to the people with knowledge of the matter.

The move reflects Microsoft’s current attempts to attract more users in the web search engine market dominated by Google. The Redmond company recently announced the third phase of its investment in ChatGPT-creator OpenAI and called it “a multiyear, multibillion dollar investment.” Through this, Microsoft is expected to introduce more of OpenAI’s work into its services, including Office apps and security products. This week, the Redmond company rolled out its Teams Premium powered by ChatGPT and said it would soon put ChatGPT into its Azure OpenAI Service.

On the other hand, with AI gaining considerable attention from the public, OpenAI is reportedly planning more steps to further improve its products and make them more accessible to more people. According to Semafor, OpenAI is planning to introduce a mobile app version of ChatGPT in the future and test a new Dall-E feature.