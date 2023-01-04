Microsoft might integrate ChatGPT’s AI feature into Bing to take on Google

According to a report by The Information, Microsoft will integrate OpenAI’s Artificial Intelligence technology, which powers ChatGPT, into the Bing search engine. With OpenAI’s GPT technology, Microsoft is hoping to improve the search experience in several ways.

The incorporation of the new AI technology will help Bing better understand the context of search queries and provide more accurate search results, according to the report. Instead of showing users a list of links, Bing will answer queries like the ChatGPT. The report also states that Microsoft is planning to use this new AI feature in Bing before the end of March.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you probably heard about ChatGPT. It is a chatbot that can have human-like conversations and help you compose emails, essays, code, and more. It was created by AI and research company OpenAI and was launched in November last year. However, ChatGPT is still in the research phase, meaning it is not a complete product.

While people are praising OpenAI’s AI capability in ChatGPT, it is far from perfect. For example, one of the major criticisms is that it cannot make qualitative judgments. It also has an outdated set of data, meaning it might struggle with giving you complete information about the latest events. But these caveats in ChatGPT’s AI technology may not be there as OpenAI improves the technology.

As for Microsoft, incorporating AI technology into Bing will help the company bring some competition to Google’s search dominance. However, the limitations of this technology may get in the way of Bing ousting Google to become the number one search engine soon.

Have you tried ChatGPT yet? If yes, do you think similar AI technology can help Microsoft’s Bing bring tough competition to Google’s search engine? Let us know in the comments section.

Source: The Information