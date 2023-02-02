ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium is now available

Microsoft officially rolled out Teams Premium on Wednesday. Aside from a bunch of new features, the latest offering sports a more powerful performance, thanks to the power of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot. According to Microsoft, it will charge $7 per person monthly as introductory pricing until June 30 and return to its standard $10 per user per month price charge on July 1.

The main highlight of the premium service is the use of some intelligent features aimed at making meetings “more intelligent, personalized, and protected.” Specifically, it offers AI-generated tasks, including live translated captions, automatically generated meeting notes, recommended tasks, and personalized highlights. Other features include watermarking, recording capability limiting, personalized timeline markers, speaker timeline markers, branded meetings, customized meeting templates, and more.

The integration of the ChatGPT into Teams Premium is the product of Microsoft’s investment in the chatbot’s creator, OpenAI. It started with its $1 billion investment in 2019, with the software giant now having the third phase of its investment, which it called “a multiyear, multibillion dollar investment.” With all this, the Redmond company is expected to inject the technology into all of its products in the future. Recently, the giant confirmed that it would soon bring it to Bing, Office apps, and its other services. It also promised to introduce ChatGPT to its Azure OpenAI Service soon.

ChatGPT is known for its incredible ability to generate works based on users’ commands, including composing prose and writing essays. Recently, the chatbot even got an update that improved its factuality and math capabilities.