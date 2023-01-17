Microsoft promises to add ChatGPT to Azure OpenAI Service ‘soon’

Microsoft revealed that it would soon add ChatGPT to its now generally available Azure OpenAI Service.

“ChatGPT is coming soon to the Azure OpenAI Service, which is now generally available, as we help customers apply the world’s most advanced AI models to their own business imperatives,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirms in his latest tweet.

The news was originally shared by Eric Boyd, CVP of AI Platform at Microsoft, in a recent Microsoft blog post highlighting the general availability of Azure OpenAI Service, which offers access to advanced AI models, such as GPT-3.5, Codex, and DALL-E 2.

The addition of ChatGPT to the service is the result of the Redmond company’s existing partnership with OpenAI, which originated from its $1 billion investment in 2019. Now, the tech giant wants to bump it up, with a recent report saying it is now in talks to invest as huge as $10 billion in OpenAI, which could help the ChatGPT creator to value at $29 billion.

The inclusion of ChatGPT can deliver a huge contribution to the further growth of Azure OpenAI Service. To recall, ChatGPT managed to collect a million users less than a week after it launched on November 30 last year, making it a truly attractive new offer to Microsoft’s AI service offering. Apparently, this could also mean an extra edge for the company, which is competing with Google, Amazon, and Meta.

Aside from this, Microsoft is already benefitting from the different tools owned by OpenAI by injecting and introducing them to its various services and products. For instance, it is using OpenAI’s Codex to GitHub Copilot. Recently, it was reported that the software giant would also integrate more of OpenAI’s AI technology into Bing, Teams, security software, and different Office apps, such as Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.