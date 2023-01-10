Aside from Bing, Microsoft also wants to inject ChatGPT AI into its Office apps

Microsoft will soon inject OpenAI’s ChatGPT language AI tool into its Office apps, according to a report from The Information. Through this new technology, users are expected to generate AI texts more easily through simple queries and prompts. This revelation adds to the earlier reports of Microsoft’s plan to add the ChatGPT AI to Bing.

Office apps already have the touch of AI in them through simple autocomplete functions, predictions, and suggestions. However, Microsoft is planning to level up this capability through the integration of the ChatGPT technology, the result of its 2019 $1 billion investment in OpenAI’s language AI technology.

Researchers have reportedly presented the fruit of their work to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, but there’s no clarity if it will be pushed and when it will be fully integrated into Office apps like Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

According to the report, Word already has an unidentified version of the GPT model for its autocomplete feature, but the company is now working on the deeper integration of the tech into it and more Office apps.

The tech is not limited to Office apps, nonetheless. Earlier this month, a report emerged showing Microsoft’s plan to use ChatGPT on Bing. According to reports, it could be launched as early as March and will allow Bing to answer search queries effectively, giving it the power to better compete with Google.

Currently, researchers working on the ChatGPT integration are reportedly developing privacy models utilizing GPT-3 and GPT-4 to ensure users’ privacy once the tech is integrated into the apps.