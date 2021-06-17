Microsoft to host a Windows developer event on June 24th

Early this month, Microsoft announced that it will reveal the next generation of Windows at an online event on June 24th. This event will be featuring Satya Nadella and Panos Panay.

Today, Microsoft announced that it will also host an online event focused on Windows app Development on June 24th. The Windows event will be in the morning (11AM ET) while the Windows developer event will be in the afternoon (3PM ET).

You will be able to watch the livestream of the Windows developer event through the embed below.

Recently, Microsoft’s Windows 11 build got leaked online. This leaked build has revealed several new features like all-new Start experience, updated Taskbar and more. You can read about the features using the links below.

Source: Microsoft