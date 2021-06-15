The Windows 11 leak has given us our first look at Microsoft’s next-generation operating system, and the influence of Windows 10X is very clear.

That much is very clear from the centred taskbar and the new start menu.

Readers who are perturbed by the centred taskbar may be pleased to know it is optional, and you can specify if it is centred or left-alinged.

The OS also heralds the return of widgets, which unfortunately appear to simply be Microsoft’s News and Interest feed built deeply into the OS.

Much of the operating system looks the same, but looks new and spiffy due to new icons, such as the Windows 11 file manager.

Windows 11 also includes a new Snap feature.

Microsoft is encouraging users to back up their PC to OneDrive, keeping their data safe even if they lose their device.

The OBE tour of the OS is not the most inspiring, but Microsoft is presumably still working on it.

The operating system includes a number of cool new four-finger gestures, including the ability to switch virtual desktops with a gesture. Unfortunately, our virtual machine does not support touch, but ADeltaX demonstrates it well here.

There is also a cool new screen rotation animation, though it looks like it could do with a bit more optimisation.

Overall the update appears to be a good balance between providing something visually new without disrupting the current user base too much.

What do our readers think? Let us know below.