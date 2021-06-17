Microsoft is all set to hold a Windows event on June 24 to discuss the “next-generation Windows,” which is now confirmed to be called Windows 11. The software giant is expected to talk about the upcoming OS at length at the event, discussing all the things that are new and apparently the future of Windows.

As is the case with a lot of yet-t0-be-launched products, there are a lot of rumors about the features and release date of Windows 11. Since Windows 10 was released in July 2015, a lot of people are of the belief that Microsoft will start shipping Windows 11 in the Summer. But according to Microsoft watcher Zac Bowden, the company has a different plan: the software giant is targeting the holiday 2021 for the release of the upcoming version of Windows.

Zac also highlighted the possibility of Windows 11 becoming available before the holiday season, but he doesn’t expect it to be available for the general public before October.

The timeline that Zac has given, however, is related to the availability of the stable Windows 11. In all likelihood, Microsoft will allow users to test the beta builds right from the day it announces the new Windows OS, June 24. Needless to say, not every PC will be eligible to test the beta builds as there will be certain hardware requirements to run those builds. Microsoft will share the details with regard to the minimum hardware requirements when it releases the beta build.

