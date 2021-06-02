Microsoft will reveal the next major Windows 10 update on June 24

During Build 2021 keynote, Satya Nadella mentioned that that Microsoft will soon share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunities for developers and creators. Today, Microsoft announced that it will reveal the next generation of Windows at an online event on June 24th. This event will be featuring Satya Nadella and Panos Panay. You can watch the live stream on 06.24.21 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.
Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0
— Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021
