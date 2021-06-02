Microsoft will reveal the next major Windows 10 update on June 24

Deals

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro now available for just $149 The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is now available for just $149.99 from Amazon, you can find the deal here. The Galaxy Buds Pro is compatible with all Bluetooth devices and can last up to 5 hours...

Deal Alert: Surface Mobile Mouse discounted at Amazon Amazon is now offering a discount of $9 on the Surface Mobile Mouse(Black). The Black variant Surface Mobile Mouse is now available at a price point of $25.99, down from its original price p...

Deal Alert: Save $34 on Microsoft Surface Pen While the Surface Pen can be used with pretty much all the Surface products, including Surface Laptop, the pen can be used to its full potential if you own a Surface Pro or a Surface Book de...

Deal Alert: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) discounted at Amazon Amazon is now offering a discount of $10 on the purchase of the third-gen Echo Dot, so it’s now easier for you to own the smart speaker. Amazon Echo Dot’s third generation is now...

Deal Alert: Get a massive $300 discount on unlocked Pixel 4 XL(Renewed) Amazon is offering a massive $300.96 discount on the unlocked Pixel 4 XL smartphone(renewed). The price of the Google Pixel smartphone is now as low as $279(was at $580) at Amazon. So if you...

Deal Alert: Surface Pro 7 is $230 cheaper today Amazon is offering a discount of $230 on the Surface Pro 7(8GB/128GB). The Surface Pro 7 is not only versatile and lightweight but also comes with full Windows 10 and that enables you to do ...

Deal Alert: OnePlus 8 is $400 cheaper today B&H is now offering a mouth-watering discount of $400 on the OnePlus 8 smartphone. OnePlus 8 is arguably one of the best affordable flagships that you can buy, and more importantly, it&#...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Dock 2 now available at $165 Amazon is offering a handsome discount of almost $95 on Microsoft Surface Dock 2. After the discount, the price comes down to just $165.34(was $260). Microsoft announced the new Surface Dock...

Deal Alert: Dell XPS 13 with 11th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD avai... If you are looking for an Apple M1 MacBook Air alternative, check out this deal from Dell. The Dell XPS 13 9305 with 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor, 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512G...