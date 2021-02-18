Microsoft Surface Duo now available in Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany

As expected, Microsoft Surface Duo is now available in Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany. The Surface Duo comes with an innovative 360° hinge, two screens and apps that seamlessly work together.

Open two screens and open new possibilities. Surface innovation comes to a mobile device, featuring the best of Microsoft 365, every Android app in the Google Play store, phone calls, and more.

You can order it here from Microsoft Store.

The full specs include:

Screen Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB or 256 GB Network 4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM Operating System Android 10 Size/Weight 145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g Battery 3577mAh Camera 11MP, f/2.0 Price $1399 for 128 GB, $1499 for 256GB

Microsoft is now offering a $400 discount on the Surface Duo device in the US, you can grab the deal at Microsoft Store here now.