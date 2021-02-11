Microsoft Surface Duo will be available in Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany from February 18

When Microsoft released Surface Duo device in the US last year, it didn’t have any concrete plans for availability outside the US. “Initially, Surface Duo will be available in the US. We’ll share more information about market expansion at a later date,” Microsoft said in a statement.

Today, Microsoft announced that Surface Duo will be available in Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany from February 18. There won’t be any pre-order for this device. Consumers can directly make the purchase on Feb 18th.

The full specs include:

Screen Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB or 256 GB Network 4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM Operating System Android 10 Size/Weight 145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g Battery 3577mAh Camera 11MP, f/2.0 Price $1399 for 128 GB, $1499 for 256GB

Microsoft is now offering a $400 discount on the Surface Duo device in the US, you can grab the deal at Microsoft Store here now.