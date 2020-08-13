AT&T offers a monthly payment option for Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft started taking pre-orders for the new Surface Duo device yesterday. Surface Duo starts at $1399 and you can get up to $700 cash back with a qualified trade-in when you purchase Surface Duo device from Microsoft Store.

Instead of paying the whole $1399 retail price, some customers prefer monthly installments. AT&T is now offering Surface Duo 128GB device for $46.67/month under AT&T Installment Plan. For the 256GB version, you need to pay $50 per month. You can find AT&T Installment Plan details below.

Trade-in eligible: No.

No. Device installments: Sales price (less any down payment) is divided into 30 roughly equal monthly payments.

Sales price (less any down payment) is divided into 30 roughly equal monthly payments. Finance charge: None (0% APR).

None (0% APR). Down payment: May be required. Currently a percentage of the device cost ranging from 15% to 80% or a flat dollar amount that ranges from $200 to $1,400 (subject to change and could be higher).

May be required. Currently a percentage of the device cost ranging from 15% to 80% or a flat dollar amount that ranges from $200 to $1,400 (subject to change and could be higher). Early payoff: You can pay off your installment plan early.

You can pre-order the Surface Duo device here from AT&T.

