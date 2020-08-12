Microsoft Surface Duo pre-order starts today, availability from September 10

The rumors regarding the Surface Duo pricing has turned out to be true. Microsoft today confirmed that Surface Duo will start at $1399 and you can pre-order it today. The device will be available on sale from September 12th.

Surface Duo is powered by last generation Snapdragon 855 SoC, a 6GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. The device will have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350 and 401 dpi, Microsoft is calling it 8.1″ PixelSense Fusion display. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The main highlight of the device is its 360-degree hinge, allowing you to use each 5.6″ display individually or together, across a variety of modes. Also, the Surface Duo only comes with a single 11mp camera, which is pretty disappointing for a $1400 smartphone.

The device runs on Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

Microsoft also highlighted that Surface Duo has protection built in at every layer with deeply integrated hardware, firmware, and software to keep devices, identities, and data secure.

Microsoft has built its custom engineered Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) which enables full control over firmware components. Microsoft delivers Enterprise-grade security to Surface Duo by writing or reviewing every line of firmware code in house, enabling Microsoft to respond directly and agilely, to potential firmware threats and to mitigate supply chain security risks.

Source: Microsoft