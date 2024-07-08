Microsoft Store slaps you with even more ads, calling it a "Recommended for you"

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has a not-so-good reputation when it comes to its advertising practices. That’s not a secret. While, perhaps, the Microsoft Store is a place where you expect ads the most, Microsoft now stoops to even another low: it will show you a “Recommended for you” section when you click on the Store’s search box.

Folks in the Windows 11 insider community brought this issue to our attention, as shared by trusted enthusiast @PhantomOfEarth on X. We were able to verify this independently, and it’s true. Here’s what it looks like:

This change is currently being tested in Windows 11’s insider channels. In our observation, the “Recommended for you” is present in the Canary channel, under Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26244 which was launched in late June 2024, and Microsoft Store v. 22406.1401.1.0. It’s not present on the Store’s Stable version, which was recently updated in early July.

A little while ago, Microsoft also brought an important search box on the Library page of the Store. That thing comes pretty handy, especially if you’ve downloaded so many apps and need to update certain apps without having to scroll all the way down to find them.

Love it or hate it, though, Microsoft sure does know how to put the spotlight on its ads, framing them as a “recommended” or some sort. The company has even brought its Xbox Game Pass recommendation card to the Home page of the Settings app—a change that’s now expected to roll out to everyone after a few weeks of internal testing.

The laundry list is even longer. Copilot, Microsoft’s AI offering for Windows 11, has even included ads in its responses. Of course, that didn’t sit well for people whether they’re on free or paid subscription plans.