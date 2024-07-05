It took Microsoft this long to bring this important search box to Microsoft Store

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft Store has been undergoing a few changes in recent months. The marketplace introduced “installers for web”, among other features, but perhaps what everyone is wondering is: how come there’s no search box that lets you filter all the updates for apps that you’ve previously downloaded?

The good thing is, that Microsoft is finally bringing this feature. In some builds for Windows 11 beta testers, as shared by a reputable spotter @PhantomOfEarth on X, the Store’s Library page gets a search box that lets you quickly find an app in the list.

Here’s what the feature looks like in Store v22406.1401.1.0, courtesy of the spotter.

The Library page on Microsoft Store is where you can view and manage all the apps and software that you have downloaded and installed from it. From there, you can easily update your apps, install new ones, and reinstall previous downloads as needed.

Microsoft may be experimenting by launching different versions of the OS to different groups of users for the Canary channel. So, even if you’re in this channel, there’s still a chance of you not seeing all features that are being A/B-tested, including this one.

But perhaps the most impressive improvement that Microsoft Store is bringing is its 40% speed improvement at launch. Months ago, Microsoft’s principal architect shared on X that, starting with v. 22403, the Store will see a significantly optimized load time on product pages, the “Buy” button on apps, launch time, and more.