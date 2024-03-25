Microsoft Copilot's ad is so monotonous that it's claimed to be made and marketed by Copilot itself

Microsoft Copilot’s, which is not really liked by Windows users, latest advertising campaign has become a topic of discussion on X. Users are commenting on the frequent appearance of the ads, which feature a voiceover discussing iPhone functionality. But that’s not the real issue.

The issue is that users have described the ads as repetitive and lacking production value. Specifically, comments point to the use of a generic phone template and a voiceover delivery that is perceived as monotone and lacking natural pauses. While the intent was likely to showcase Copilot’s capabilities through a simple demo, the execution has been panned by some as amateurish and lazy.

Users report seeing the ads frequently, particularly on YouTube Shorts. Some express frustration with the ads appearing as pre-roll content, further interrupting their viewing experience.

The extent of the ad campaign’s reach is not currently known. It is important to note that the online conversation is focused on the ad’s style and execution, and there is no indication of the ad’s effectiveness in promoting Microsoft Copilot.

One user jokingly suggests that Microsoft might be using Copilot, its AI tool, to generate the marketing campaign.

Microsoft has not yet responded to the online discussion surrounding the ad campaign.