Microsoft shortens date & time display in Windows 11's system tray in KB5046732 update

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Don’t be surprised if you wake up today seeing the date & time display in your Windows 11’s system tray has been shortened. Microsoft has now launched the KB5046732 non-security update for Windows 11 23H2 & 24H2 versions, featuring a lot of changes like this one.

“Also, the notification bell icon might not show if you have set the toggle for “Do not disturb” to on. If the bell icon does not show, click the date and time to view your messages in the notification center,” Microsoft says.

Now, it looks a lot more like this:

In what is going to be the last non-security update of 2024 before approaching the holiday season, Microsoft also replaces the “Tailored experience” naming in the out-of-box (OOB) experience with “Personalized offers” for better clarity about its advertising purposes.

And just like in the 24H2 update, you can manage the settings and choose whether to send data about your device to improve Windows or not. There is also a new option to turn off the IME toolbar in fullscreen apps and the feature to share content to Android via File Explorer.

But it may make your Windows 11 a bit more cluttered, though, because Microsoft is adding jump lists on pinned apps on the Start menu that you right-click (if they have it). There are also new touchscreen and mouse settings, with key fixes addressing issues with Bluetooth LE audio streaming, mouse behavior in games, and Task Manager dark mode support.