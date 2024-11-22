Microsoft may clutter Windows 11 24H2 with jump lists in the KB5046740 update

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has just launched the KB5046740 update, or November’s non-security patch, for Windows 11 24H2. And with that, the Redmond tech giant may make the OS a lot more stuffed and filled with jump lists than before.

A “jump list” is a Windows feature that lets you quickly access recent files, folders, or tasks related to an app by right-clicking its icon on the taskbar or Start menu.

So now, when you right-click on apps pinned to the Start menu, jump lists will appear for those apps that support jump lists—which makes Windows 11 more cramped than before. And, if you hold the Shift and CTRL keys while clicking on a jump list item, it will open the item with administrative privileges.

The KB5046740 also rebrands “Tailored Experiences” as “Personalized offers” to give a better clearance. You can find this rebrand in the Settings app under Privacy & Security. There, you can manage the settings and choose whether to send data about your device to improve Windows or not.

The update also shortens the date & time display in the system tray & rolls out new options for touchscreen edge gestures & the feature to directly share content from File Explorer to Android devices, which Microsoft first tested some time ago. And, Task Manager also now has better support for dark mode & text scaling.

But, as we’re approaching the holiday season, this may be the last non-security update for Windows 11 we’ll be seeing in 2024.