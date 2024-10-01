Windows 11's KB5043166 update fixes Task Manager which looks weird in dark mode

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

It’s that time of the week for Windows 11 insiders once again, and this time, it coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Windows Insider Program. Now, folks in the Beta channel can download Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.4291 (KB5043166), with a few improvements here and there.

As expected, a lot of key updates are being introduced. We’re now getting a redesigned Task Manager that supports dark mode—which was first fixed in September’s Patch Tuesday—and improved labeling of disk types in the Performance section.

Several bugs were fixed, including crashes related to explorer.exe and the Start menu, and the Snipping Tool also now allows users to change the default folder for screenshots and recordings. Some known issues still persist, however, like Start menu spacing and crashes with live captions.

Microsoft replaces the term “tailored experiences” with “personalized offers” in the OOBE (Out-of-box experience) in Windows 11, so it better suits what the feature is meant to be. With “Personalized offers,” you can opt out of allowing the system to use info about how you use your devices “and how they use them to enhance Windows.”

The Redmond tech giant also reminds us that new features, improvements, and fixes are rolled out gradually to Insiders with the update toggle on, while others are released to all Beta Channel users.

You can check out the full changelog of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.4291 ( or the KB5043166 update) on Microsoft’s site.