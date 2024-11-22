Shopping for the holidays? Here's how Edge & Chrome help you save money

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has launched quite a few shoppers-friendly AI features in recent months on Edge, its popular browser. And, given the holiday season is just around the corner, it’s the best time to revisit how you can save up while shopping using the browser.

Besides the built-in Copilot AI on the side, we also have built-in shopping tools to find deals and apply coupons in Edge. It comes in a blue tag on the browser’s address bar, showing you all the available coupons and comparing prices with other retailers. Then, Edge will automatically apply those coupons.

“On average, shoppers are shown over $400 per year in savings using Microsoft Edge. If you are someone who enjoys finding the best deals on your shopping list, Edge is the browser for you,” Microsoft says.

Microsoft also has security measures ahead of the holiday season, with a built-in VPN that now offers 5GB of data instead of 1GB and Wallet. These features are now available in Edge on Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile (iOS & Android).

Google Chrome, on the other hand, has also incorporated a few AI-powered features into the browser. And with the addition of Google Lens in the browser, you can quickly perform visual searches to find product information, compare prices, discover similar items, and read reviews.

Last month, Google also updated Lens with video understanding and voice input features, so you can ask questions about moving objects while recording videos or taking photos at the same time. It then pulls up the answers via AI Overviews with relevant sources.