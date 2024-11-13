Microsoft won't release Windows 11 non-security updates until 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has recently announced it won’t release non-security updates for Windows 11 in December due to the holiday season.

In an update for Windows 11’s Patch Tuesday of November 2024 on both 24H2 and 23H2 versions, Microsoft assured users that normal servicing, including both security and non-security preview releases, will resume in January 2025.

The December update will focus solely on security fixes, leaving out preview updates and feature releases. Microsoft says that there will be “minimal operations” at Redmond due to “the Western holidays and the upcoming new year.”

This announcement follows Microsoft’s usual holiday schedule, where it reduces operations during the holiday season. The company also did the same thing last year.

Speaking of the update, Microsoft has mistakenly warned users with an “end of service” error message. The company confirmed the alert was a bug due to the KB5046633 security update for the Windows 11 23H3 version and acknowledged it as a known issue. Windows 11 23H2 is still being fully supported until November 2025.

As for the 24H2 version (KB5046617), Microsoft improved the Task Manager and resolved connectivity issues, including a bug preventing some devices from accessing the internet. It also addresses known issues with the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Roblox on ARM devices—which we also noted in Windows 11’s September update.