Microsoft Outlook has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 4.2112.1., the update adds a new feature that makes it easier to identify emails from senders outside your organization to protect against spam & phishing threats. At the top of emails, users will see a new external label, tapping on which will show the sender’s email address. The update also includes general bug fixes and performance improvements. You can read the full changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook is making it easier to identify emails from senders outside your organisation to protect against spam & phishing threats. If admin configured, there will be a new external label on emails and the sender’s email address can be viewed by tapping the external label at the top of the email.

Microsoft recently added built-in support for iCS attachments, search improvements, the ability to create an Outlook email account, and the ability to play emails to Outlook for Android. The app has a 4.4 rating on the Google Play Store.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.