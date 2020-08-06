Microsoft Outlook for Android has received an update. Taking the app to Version 4.2030.1., the update adds a useful new feature alongside general bug fixes and performance improvements.

With the latest version of Outlook installed on your Android smartphone, you’ll now be able to create an Outlook.com email account right from the app. So, you don’t have to open an internet browser to create an Outlook account, you can now do that in the Outlook app. You can read the changelog below.

Changelog

New accountÂ Â – It has always been possible to add your favorite email account to Outlook, whether it was Office 365, Outlook.com, Gmail or whatever.Â If you don’t have a preferred email address, you can create a new Outlook.com account right in the app.

All weekly updates also include performance improvements and bug fixes aimed at optimizing Outlook.

Microsoft recently addedÂ improved Do Not Disturb Mode,Â Actionable Messages,Â built-in support for iCS attachments,Â search improvementsÂ to Outlook for Android.

Microsoft Outlook recently crossed the 100M installations on the Play Store, and that is indeed something to be proud of. The 4.4/5 rating suggests that most of the users are happy with the app.

You canÂ download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can go to theÂ Google Play StoreÂ and search for the app.

viaÂ WBI