Microsoft Outlook for Android has received an update today. Taking the app to Version 4.2031.2, the update brings a useful new feature and no bug fixes and improvements.

With the latest version of the Outlook app installed on your Android smarpthone, you’ll be able to listen to your new emails and upcoming events. You’ll also be able to use your voice to quickly reply to emails. However, the feature is limited to accounts in English in the United States. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Introducing Play My Emails — listen to a natural read out of new email and upcoming events while you walk the dog or get your steps in for the day. You can even reply quickly using your voice. Available for eligible accounts in English in the United States.

Microsoft recently added improved Do Not Disturb Mode, Actionable Messages, built-in support for iCS attachments, search improvements, the ability to create an Outlook email account to Outlook for Android.

Microsoft Outlook recently crossed the 100M installations on the Play Store, and that is indeed something to be proud of. The 4.4/5 rating suggests that most of the users are happy with the app.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.