Microsoft Outlook for Android has received an update. Taking the app to Version 4.1.1., the update brings an important new feature and no bug fixes and improvements.

Talking about what’s new, you’ll now be able to quickly add your e-mail invitation and other event attachments to your Outlook calendar, thanks to built-in support for ICS attachments. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Want the whole picture? Now you can add your Evites and other event attachments to your Outlook calendar instantly with built-in support for iCS attachments.

In other news, Microsoft recently introduced improved Do Not Disturb Mode, Actionable Messages to Outlook for Android. This feature allows a manager to easily approve or decline a leave approval email within the Outlook app. The company added another new feature, which enables you to confirm an invitation to a meeting without opening the Outlook app, you’ll be able to do that right from the push notification that appears on the lock screen of your Android smartphone.

Microsoft Outlook recently crossed the 100M installations on the Play Store, and that is indeed a feather in the cap! The 4.4/5 rating also suggests that most of the users are happy with the app.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from this link, or you can go to Google Play Store and check for updates.