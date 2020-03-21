Microsoft Outlook for Android will now show you deleted emails in the search results

Microsoft Outlook for Android has received an update. Taking the app to Version 4.1.48, the update brings a useful new feature that will now show you deleted emails in the search results. What this means is that you’ll no longer have to look for the Trash option in the hamburger menu to find all your deleted emails, all of those can now appear in the search results.

Otherwise, the update brings no new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

What was once lost, can now be easily found. With this update we’ve expanded the scope of search with the ability to include deleted items in your results.

Microsoft recently added improved Do Not Disturb Mode, Actionable Messages, built-in support for iCS attachments to Outlook for Android.

Microsoft Outlook recently crossed the 100M installations on the Play Store, and that is indeed a feather in the cap! The 4.4/5 rating also suggests that most of the users are happy with the app.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from this link, or you can click on the below link.