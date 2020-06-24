Microsoft Outlook for Android gets a new gallery

Microsoft Outlook for Android has received an update. Taking the app to Version 4.1.105, the update adds an exciting new feature and no bug fixes and performance improvements.

With the latest update installed, you’ll now see a new Gallery in the Outlook app. According to Microsoft, the new Gallery gives users an immersive image browsing experience. You can see the official changelog below.

Looking to highlight that perfect photo? Give Gallery a try – a new and immersive image browsing experience built right into the camera.

Microsoft recently added improved Do Not Disturb Mode, Actionable Messages, built-in support for iCS attachments, search improvements to Outlook for Android.

Microsoft Outlook recently crossed the 100M installations on the Play Store, and that is indeed something to be proud of. The 4.4/5 rating suggests that most of the users are happy with the app.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from this link, or you can click on the below link.