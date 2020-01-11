Microsoft has pushed a new update to the Outlook app on Android. The new update brings improved Do Not Disturb Mode, and no bug fixes and performance improvements.

Taking the Outlook app to Version 4.1.1, the update adds a new evenings option and makes it easier for you to customize the days and hours to meet your needs. You can read the official changelog below.

Don’t let work emails steal your nights! We’ve improved our Do Not Disturb feature with a new evenings option and the ability to customise the days and hours to meet your needs.

In other news, Microsoft recently introduced Actional Messages to Outlook for Android. This feature allows a manager to easily approve or decline a leave approval email within the Outlook app. The company added another new feature, which enables you to confirm an invitation to a meeting without opening the Outlook app, you’ll be able to do that right from the push notification that appears on the lock screen of your Android smartphone.

Microsoft Outlook recently crossed the 100M installations on the Play Store, and that is indeed a feather in the cap! The 4.4/5 rating also suggests that most of the users are happy with the app.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from this link, or you can go to Google Play Store and check for updates.