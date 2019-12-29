The demise of Windows Phone forced Microsoft to take some bold steps to stay relevant in the consumer space. Making all its popular apps available for Android and iOS users was one of the few bold steps that Microsoft took. Fortunately for Microsoft, most of the Microsoft apps on Android are doing really well.

The latest Microsoft app that got its due recognition is the Microsoft Outlook app. Microsoft Outlook now has more than 100M installs on the Play Store and that is a pretty big achievement given the fact that Google’s Gmail app comes pre-installed with pretty much all the Android smartphones.

However, Microsoft Outlook is not the only app to achieve such a success — SwiftKey recently crossed the 500M install on Play Store.

The 4.4/5 rating for the app suggests that whatever Microsoft did with Acompli, which became Outlook Mobile after Microsoft acquired it back in 2014, made users happy. You can install Microsoft Outlook on your Android smartphone from this link.

Do you agree that Microsoft’s increased participation in Android will help the company stay relevant in the consumer space? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.