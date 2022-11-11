Microsoft is testing new Edge “Touch Mode” feature

In order to make Edge a touch-friendly browser on other devices, Microsoft is testing a new feature called “Touch Mode” on Canary. Unfortunately, it is reportedly rolled out to a very limited number of individuals, so not everyone can try it.

The feature was shared by Reddit user Leo Varela, who also showed a series of images of the details of the browser improvements. In the screenshots Varela posted, the feature will be accessible on the Settings page of the Edge under the Touch section, where those who have it can toggle it on and off. The feature also has an “auto” option, allowing Edge to activate it once the browser senses you are using a tablet.

Once activated, the corners of different browser UI elements will take a rounded form, and the spaces between different sections will widen. This will be visible, especially in the different buttons and bookmarks on the browser page. Meanwhile, Varela pointed out that while Canary added a new “Always open favorites in new tab” option, it removed the latest search result filter options in the default view and hid them through a button.

Aside from the Touch Mode, Microsoft also introduced a bunch of other features earlier this month (via Build 109.0.1481.0 of Edge Dev 109), including the “Open this page in Compatibility View” toggle in the “Add a page” prompt for IE mode pages and the “Open in new tab” button on the Sidebar games. In October, Insiders also received a bunch of fixes and improvements and even the ability to open sites in desktop or mobile view in the Edge Sidebar.