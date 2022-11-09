Microsoft releases first build Edge Dev 109, adds many new features

Microsoft has released the first build of Edge Dev 109, adding several new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements. The first build of Edge Dev 109 is 109.0.1481.0, and it is rolling out to all Edge Insiders subscribed to the Dev Channel.

The latest Edge Dev update adds a new toggle in the Add page prompt: “Open this page in Compatibility view”. This is for Internet Explorer mode pages only. It has also added the “open in new tab” button on the Sidebar games. Some improvements to WebView2 are also rolling out this release: you are getting added support for File Upload in UWP, and the IDL validator tool.

Microsoft Edge Dev 109 109.0.1.0 also comes with plenty of fixes and improvements. You can learn more about these fixes and improvements by reading the full official changelog below.

Microsoft Edge Dev v109.0.1481.0

Microsoft Edge Dev 109.0.1481.0 is now rolling out across all platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. However, the update also includes platform-specific changes, which you can see above in the official changelog. It will be interesting to see whether Microsoft introduces the ability to block all video ads on YouTube in Edge v109.

If you want to try these new features before Beta and stable channel users, you can download Microsoft Edge Dev here from the Official Edge Insider website. To update to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Dev Channel users need to navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. You will see the update here. You need to download and install and then restart the browser to complete the installation.

Which features do you love the most if you’re using Edge Dev? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.