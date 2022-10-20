Microsoft updates Edge Dev to 108.0.1438.1, adds new features

At Ignite 2022, Microsoft announced new features for the Edge browser to improve users’ security, accessibility, and productivity. But today, the software giant is releasing another set of new capabilities via an update to Edge Dev Channel build, taking the version to 108.0.1438.1.

Microsoft Edge Dev 108.0.1438.1 adds a management policy to disable Web Select, the ability to control Workspaces, Games to, and improved Read Aloud UX on Android. It also comes with reliability improvements and tons of bug fixes. This is the first build for Edge v108, so we can hope more new features will be introduced in the upcoming builds in the coming weeks. Microsoft has also confirmed that more updates are coming soon to Edge 108. In the meantime, you can read the complete official changelog below to learn more about these changes.

Changelog

Microsoft Edge Dev 108.0.1438.1 is now rolling out across all platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. However, the update also includes platform-specific changes, which you can see above in the official changelog. It will be interesting to see whether Microsoft introduces the ability to block all video ads on YouTube in Edge v108.

If you want to try these new features before Beta and stable channel users, you can download Microsoft Edge Dev here from the Official Edge Insider website. To update to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Dev Channel users need to navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. You will see the update here. You need to download and install and then restart the browser to complete the installation.

Which features do you love the most if you’re using Edge Dev? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.